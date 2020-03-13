In light of the threat of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, consumers have been making runs on area markets for things like hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies as well as things like bottled water and toilet paper.
At the Bay City HEB, limits on the amount you can purchase on certain items.
“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented limits on certain items because we know limits will help protect the supply chain in Texas,” a statement from HEB’s corporate office said. “While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured knowing that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers and our Partners are working around-the-clock to keep our shelves stocked. We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.”
Bay City Walmart Manager Geraldo Juarez said the store is responding by bringing in supplies from the back room and restocking the shelves as soon as possible.
Juarez said that manufacturers of certain goods are having a tough time because they only many units per day and are having a hard time keeping up.
Personally, Juarez was puzzled why there was a run on certain items.
“I don’t know what toilet paper has to do with a virus?” Juarez said.
Walmart has also put limits on the purchase of certain items as well to ensure that customers can get the supplies they need.
“As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19. We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores,” a statement from Walmart’s corporate office said. “We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand.”
According to the corporate offices of both retailers, stores are working to also clean and sanitize as much as possible.
“At H-E-B stores, we are going above and beyond our already-strict protocols to sanitize our stores to create a safer shopping experience. We’ll be sanitizing our stores and hard surfaces at higher frequency and customers can find hand sanitizer available throughout our stores, as well as basket wipes at every entrance,” a statement from HEB said. “We’re also conducting training for our partners to reinforce our enhanced hygiene and personal wellness measures.”
Walmart also is working to keep its stores as sanitized as possible.
“First and foremost, we are taking preventive measures to keep our stores clean and maintain a healthy environment. Stores are cleaned daily, which includes using sanitizing solutions in high-touch, high-traffic areas,” a statement from Walmart dated March 10 said. “We have increased associate focus on cleaning and have dedicated an associate to maintain key areas throughout the day. We’ve seen increased foot traffic, so we’re sending additional cleaning supplies for use in places like the registers and on shopping carts.”
Both companies have told employees that are not feeling well to stay at home.
