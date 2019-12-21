Cook seeks tax assessor seat

Becky Barrett Cook has announced her candidacy for Matagorda County Tax Assessor.
Cook was born and raised in Bay City. She took an accounting position at a legal and accounting firm shortly after high school, from 1981-2010. She retired in May, 2010 to help take care of her mother.
The family has owned & operated Airtech Electric since June, 1998 to present as well as Bubba’s Bottles from 2005-2013, in 2011 she began part time contract accounting for several people.
She retired a second time in March, 2019. Later in the year she was approached to consider this office and after much prayer, her families support she felt she was ready to go back to work.
Cook was born and raised in Bay City, married to Edward “Bubba” Cook, and has a son Cody(Ashley), daughter Casey(Wayne) and 4 precious grandchildren Kailyn(8), Case(6), Barrett(5) and Camden(5).
“I am an active member at Calvary Baptist Church, Family of Faith Sunday School Class and WMU. I am on the Board of Directors at BayCel FCU, Board of Directors for The Children’s Store (a non-profit which funds are used to help support CASA) and a member of Backpacks for Hope. Thank you for your vote and support. God Bless You,” Cook said.
“Gracias por tu voto y apoyo. Dios te bendiga!”
