Basketball Roundup Leopards handle Tidehaven to up 24-3A mark to 8-0

The Van Vleck Leopards ran their unbeaten streak to eight games in District 24-3A play with a 105-52 victory over Tidehaven last Friday night.
The Leopards have secured a playoff spot with four games remaining on their schedule including a matchup at home with second-place Hitchcock Feb. 11 in a battle of the top two 24-3A teams.
Christian Ellis paced the Leopards with 33 points, hitting 55 percent from the field.
Ellis was one of four Van Vleck players with double digits in points. Jordan Arriaga had 20 points. Cameron Franklin added 17 points for Van Vleck while Sam Bree had 14 points.
Jalen Williams added nine points while Bryson Blackmon had eight points. Patrick Perkins contributed four points.
Ellis also led Van Vleck in rebounding with 18. He also contributed six steals, six assists and one blocked shot.
Arriaga picked up seven assists to go with three steals and three rebounds.
Williams had 10 blocked shots to go with eight rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Franklin finished with seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
Bree (three rebounds, a steal, one block), Blackmon (two rebounds, two steals, two assists), Perkins (one rebound, one steal, one block), KaDarius Woodard (three rebounds) and Slade Huerta (three rebounds) contributed things other than points.
Austin Smith led Tidehaven with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Kylan Sardinea added 14 points for the Tigers while Mason Perales had 10 points. Blake Garcia finished with six points.
Van Vleck Girls 60, Tidehaven 36
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards won their third District 24-3A game of the season with the victory over Tidehaven last Friday night.
“We had a great game defensively on Friday,” Van Vleck Coach Terrence Alliniece said. “From our first basket to our last basket of the night, we didn’t let up the intensity. We knew that our speed and pressure is what puts us in good situations in the game.”
Van Vleck (3-7 in District 24-3A play heading into action Tuesday night) was led by Trinity Fields with 24 points. She also had eight steals.
Jatoya Cubit had 10 points for Van Vleck to go with 11 assists. Maria Van Zandt had 10 points also for the Lady Leopards.
Alexus Abbott (nine points), Katelyn Brown (four points) and Regan DeWoody (three points) also scored for the Lady Leopards.
Hitchcock 75, Palacios Girls 57
The Palacios Sharkettes lost for only the second time in District 24-3A play with the loss to first-place Hitchcock last Friday night.
The Sharkettes are still in second place in 24-3A play with an 8-2 record heading into play Tuesday night.
“It was a tough night for us,” Palacios Coach Aaron Wollam said. “We got after it, but we had some tough calls not go our way for the majority of the game.”
The Sharkettes hit just 10-of-30 shots from the free throw line while Hitchcock hit 21-of-34.
Avery Kubecka led Palacios with 22 points. She also had eight rebounds. Cyra Polk added 10 points and four rebounds.
Cara Polk (nine points, four rebounds), Jordan Peeples (eight points, eight rebounds), Aleena Acosta (four points, 11 rebounds, six steals), Olivia Filip (two points) and De’ja Jones (two points) also contributed for the Sharkettes.
In Other Area Basketball Action: The Palacios Sharks maintained their hold on fourth place in the District 24-3A standings despite falling to first-place Hitchcock Friday 72-42.
Palacios was 3-5 heading into 24-3A play Tuesday against Danbury.
