On Wednesday, March 11, from 1 – 5 p.m., there will be a “Fishing 101” lesson for youth ages 12-18 years old.
It will take place at Riverside Park and it is $5 per person.
Guests will not need to bring their own poles. This lesson will teach kids the basics of casting techniques, equipment, knots and tackle assembly, proper fish handling, fish identification and habitat, fishing safety, ethics and regulations and stewardship of aquatic resources.
All of these techniques will be taught by certified TPWD Angler Instructors.
According to Parks and Recreation Supervisor, Kelly Penewitt, “The class teaches the basics; casting, fish types, and so on.” Penewitt also explains, “They will fish at the end and it will be a catch and release.”
Those interested can register at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 1217 Avenue J, Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 p.m. For more information, call the Parks and Rec Department at 979-323-1660.
or contact parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.