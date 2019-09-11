Council to consider budget, tax rate
Bay City Council is expected to approve its 2020 budget as well as adopt the tax rate for the coming year during its meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.
Council held public hearings on the budget and tax rate last week.
The city will consider adopting the tax rate of $0.6550 per $100 of assessed valuation for the city for an effective tax rate. The city would levy a maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.50176 and a debt service rate tax rate of $0.15324.
Council will also consider taking action on the dedication of public-right-of-way as Camille Street.
Camille Street is considered a private road as platted. In order for the developer to be reimbursed in compliance with statute (Texas Tax Code Chapter 311), the city must consider accepting Camille Drive as a Public Easement.
Council will also consider receiving a donation of two gaga ball pits in the amount of $3,500 and approve volunteer labor to construct these pits.
This donation will allow a commercially manufactured gaga ball pit to be installed at Amistad Park and at Valiant Park by Caleb Spears and his Boy Scout Troop. Funding is from a donation by McCoy’s Building Supply.
This game combines dodging, striking, running and jumping; with the objective being the last player in the pit. Players hit a ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if struck below the waist. The city does not currently have any ga-ga pits.
Council will also consider approving the appointments of Danyal Manning, Ronnie Reeves, Vidala Rodas-Leal and Thomas Battle to the Bay City Housing Authority Board. The action would reinstate Manning, Reeves, Rodas-Leal as commissioners and appoint Battle as resident commissioner to the board.
Council is also expected to finalize an agreement with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) as an executive recruitment services for a permanent city manager for the city. The city is expected to pay $26,500 for the agreement.
Council is also expected to discuss Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson’s compensation package since an interim city manager has been hired.
Richard Morton Jr. was appointed to the position of interim city manager for the city of Bay City in August.
Morton will work for the city as a contract employee and not a full-time employee of the city of Bay City.
As reported in The Bay City Tribune July 3, the city has narrowed down its choice for the interim city manager post to Richard Morton Jr. and Mindi Snyder.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.