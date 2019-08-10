Council tables hiring of city manager
Bay City Council has called a special executive session meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to further discuss the hiring of an interim city manager.
“We have had some new special developments and need to call for a special meeting,” said Bay City Attorney Ann Marie Odefey.
Council had the item on Wednesday night’s agenda but tabled any action on the item.
As reported in The Bay City Tribune July 3, the city has narrowed down its choice for the interim city manager post to Richard Morton Jr. and Mindi Snyder.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017. The Odessa City Council terminated Morton in a 3-2 vote after a heated meeting that raised the ire of the citizens of Odessa.
Snyder, a 1988 graduate of Texas Christian University, served as city manager for El Campo from 2010 to 2019.
Snyder resigned the El Campo city manager post in April of 2019 after serving in the position for eight years.
Bay City Human Resources Director Rhonda Clegg said that 14 applicants had applied for the interim post with the city. From that list, a committee including Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson and Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Childers reduced it down to the final two.
Council approved two public hearings dates for Thursday, Aug. 22 and Thursday, Aug. 29 for the proposed 2020 fiscal year budget and capital improvement plan. Council also approved setting two public hearings for the 2020 fiscal tax rate.
Council approved the appointment of Jason Childers to the Bay City Community Development Corporation.
Executive Director Jessica Russell explained to council that the corporation rotates members of Bay City Council on the board and this year council member Bill Cornman will be replaced by Childers.
“I’m excited to be a part of this group,” Childers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.