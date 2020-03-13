Bay City ISD has decided to push back the return of students from spring break because of the threat of the COVID 19 coronavirus while Tidehaven and Van Vleck ISDs are planning to return to classes on Monday.
Bay City ISD will be closed the week of March 16-22 because of the threat from the virus that has become a world-wide threat.
“The safety and well-being of students, their families and district employees are our top priorities. As we continue to monitor the potential impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bay City ISD has decided to take immediate, proactive measures to mitigate a possible impact on the BCISD community,” Bay City ISD Superintendent Marshall Scott III said in a statement released by the district. “BCISD currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, acting out of an abundance of caution, effective immediately, we will exercise the Center for Disease Control’s practice of social distancing; therefore, BCISD is extending Spring Break for an additional week. All classes/activities/events/competitions/practices have been canceled for Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22, 2020. All campuses, transportation services, and the BCISD Administration Building will be closed. The district will continuously monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.”
As of Friday morning, both Tidehaven and Van Vleck ISD will begin classes again on Monday morning following spring break but will take precautions with intense cleaning of their facilities and equipment.
“Recent news and events have placed a tremendous amount of concern and anxiety over the Corona virus. Some school districts in the state of Texas are considering extending spring break.
I have personally spoken to the Director of Matagorda County Emergency Management. MCEM has shared with me that the county is running business as usual. There are zero reported cases in Matagorda, Brazoria or Wharton Counties,” Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist said in a statement. “Furthermore, in addition to our normal sanitizing efforts, Tidehaven ISD has increased our sanitization efforts and placed hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in every single classroom approximately 2-3 weeks ago as our normal procedures for fighting against the winter time flu. Additionally, Tidehaven regularly and consistently uses a disinfection spray system to sanitize and disinfect our buildings. We want to perform our due diligence in fighting the flu and the new corona virus. We are in close contact with county emergency management and will do what is necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.”
Van Vleck ISD indicated in a statement that deep cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces in schools and buses had been done such as door handles, railings, student desks, computer keyboards and bus seats.
Van Vleck ISD did advise that students and families that traveled outside the United States in the last 14 days to contact Lyndee Owen at lowen@vvisd.org. Any other concerns parents may have can also be directed to Owen.
“The Texas Education Agency reminded school officials on March 6 that "districts have the authority to request that students and/or staff stay home if there is serious concern about their current health, whether or not they pose a health risk to others in the community." For the time being, these decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis,” a Van Vleck ISD statement said.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends the following actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
● When cleaning hands, if soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
