‘Haunted Hospital’ set to open doors this Halloween season
The Bay City High School Class of 2020 will be hosting a “Haunted Hospital” a few days before and on the day of Halloween.
This fundraiser will take place at the old Bay City Intermediate School located on 2417 16th Street with the proceeds going towards the graduating class’s Project Graduation.
The “hospital” will be open on Oct. 26 and 31 with the times being 7:30-10:30 p.m. and then again on the Oct. 27 and 29 with the times being 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event will be $5 and can be purchased at the door and a concession will also be available at the event.
With the theme being a haunted hospital, people will get to walk through eight different rooms through-out the school that will all be transformed into recognizable rooms from a hospital, such as the ICU, ER and the Psych Unit.
“It is all them [the kids], they are putting their rooms together,” says Yvonne Havel, co-chair and coordinator of the event.
For the past week, students have been putting together their different sections of the “hospital” and letting their creativity shine through.
“I’m excited, the kids are showing up in between all their activities and their practices and games and putting a lot of effort into it so we want to make it good for them,” Havel said.
This year they’ve added a waiting area with tables and chairs for guests to sit at while they wait for their turns instead of having them wait in the long lines they’ve waited in previous years.
There will also be a DJ in the waiting area and the concession stand will be there as well, selling chips, candy, popcorn and drinks.
Also different this year is the addition of an extra night.
“We added a fourth night, because they’ve worked so hard to make this happen, so we want to make sure they get the full benefit of the Halloween night,” Havel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.