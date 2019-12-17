Start off the New Year with a refreshing dip in the pool.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the third annual Polar Plunge will be taking place at Hilliard Pool located on 3020 Le Tulle Avenue. Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. with the plunge itself starting at 9.
Everyone who plans on taking the dip will have to sign a waiver of release and those who are 13-17 years old will need to have a parent or guardian signature. The price of participating is $10 for plungers ages 13-17 and $15 for 18 years and older and $5 for those who are wishing to not get their feet wet and spectate only.
In the past, the money raised from the Polar Plunge has gone towards the playscape at Le Tulle Park, but this year it is going to help fund the DreamScape amenities such as shade covers, benches, etc.
Designed and constructed for children of all abilities, the DreamScape will be the first of its kind in Matagorda County. Construction on the playscape has already begun and is anticipated to be finished by late January.
After the participants have taken the icy plunge, there will be blankets and warmers to help them warm up as well as donuts and hot cocoa for the participants at no charge.
They will also be given a shirt that will include the date, air temperature and water temperature on the back. For more information on the Dreamscape project, donation opportunities or about the Polar Plunge, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 979-323-1660 or parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
