Community Development Board hosts grant writer for business services
The Bay City Community Development Board has contracted with Michelle Leight, a professional grant writer, for one year.
Within this year, the CDC wants Bay City non-profits, community organizations, and the BCISD school system to use her services free of charge.
It is the CDC’s hope that these organizations will utilize this free service to help secure funds to fulfill their missions and continue to serve the citizens of Bay City.
On Friday, Nov. 6, Leight presented a summary of her services and an overview of the federal, state, and local grant system.
More than 15 local community organizations came to the presentation and several stayed afterwards to ask additional questions.
The next Something to Chew on will be Dec. 6 at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille.
The BCCDC will be introducing Mindi Snyder, our local Small Business Development Center advisor.
She serves Matagorda and Wharton Counties and when in Bay City, works out of the CDC Offices at 1112 7th St.
She will be giving an overview of the SBDC’s services including lending packages, start-up information, market research, and business planning.
Most of the SBDC’s services are free to use. The Small Business Administration is also sending Abigail Gonzalez to the luncheon, she is the area’s specialist in SBA and USDA lending.
If you’re thinking of starting a new business, expanding your current one, or interested in additional information this Something to Chew On is for you.
Please RSVP to Karen Stephens at kstephens@cityofbaycity.org or call the Bay City Community Development Office for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.