County residents show out to clean area beaches
Matagorda County residents showed out in strong numbers during the annual Fall Cleanup of beaches in the county.
The county recorded 389 volunteers showed up to clean the beaches during the annual event. Matagorda Beach had 216 volunteers showed and cleaned up 18,000 pounds and five miles cleaned. At Sargent Beach, 144 volunteers showed up and cleaned up 5,430 pounds and at Palacios (Bay), 29 volunteers cleaned up three miles and 912 pounds of trash.
“Preserving our environment and coastline is critical for the State of Texas,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “Despite flooding on our coastline, 6,631 volunteers joined together and removed 106,141 pounds (53 tons) of trash from 130 miles of Texas beaches and bays. The incredible turnout from Texans across the state despite horrific flooding exemplifies our resiliency and dedication to ensuring our coast is preserved. Thank you, Adopt-A-Beach volunteers.”
Since the cleanups began, more than 540,000 volunteers have removed more than 9,700 tons of trash from Texas beaches. Cigarette butts, beer cans and plastic bags are among the most common items found.
However, with each cleanup, plenty of odd and unusual items inevitably are reported. At the 2019 fall cleanup, strange items found on Texas beaches included a duck decoy, glow stick, tire, $1.00 winning lottery ticket, shotgun shells, turtle bones, carpet, and clothes hangers.
The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program is an all-volunteer effort to remove trash from Texas’ shores. Coastal cleanups are held three times each year and the program’s success is due to the hard work of volunteers, including local coordinators who work many unpaid hours publicizing the cleanups in coastal communities.
Adopt-A-Beach volunteers record data on the trash they find to learn more about the causes of marine debris and to help mitigate pollution along Texas’ 367 miles of coastline.
