Matagorda County Commissioners approved an affidavit HDM county grant by the Texas Department of Agriculture Texans feeding Texans for home-delivered Meal Grant Program for 2019.
The procedure to done annually by the county and is already placed into the budget for the coming year.
The affidavit states the county has made a grant to Friends of Elder Citizens, Inc. to provide home-delivered meals to homebound persons in the county who are elderly and/or have a disability.
The county made a grant to the organization is the amount of $15,000 to be used during the 2020 calendar year.
Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is awarding approximately $8.7 million to 181 organizations across Texas that serve meals to homebound elderly and disabled Texans.
These grants are part of TDA’s Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program, which is funded by the Texas Legislature. 2017 also marks the 10-year anniversary since TDA began administering the grant program.
The Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program is a result of House Bill 407, which was passed by the 80th Texas Legislature in 2007. The bill allows home-delivered meal providers to supplement and extend their programs in order to feed more Texans when individual counties make a contributing grant to the meal provider organization. TDA has awarded more than $90 million in the past 10 years in the form of home-delivered meal grants, matched by around $25 million from counties across Texas. TDA makes approximately 180 awards every year that serve more than 130 Texas counties.
“The home-delivered meal program keeps people out of institutional care and in the comfort of their own homes for as long as possible,” Miller said. “This saves taxpayers money. It also provides seniors and those with special needs with the opportunity to live where they are in a secure, happy and healthy environment.”
Counties can bring TDA dollars to their communities by making qualifying grants to meal providers. County grants should be based on the county seniors as reported by the census: 2010 Census Numbers per County.
•A grant equivalent to $0.25 per county senior as reported in the 2010 census qualifies meal providers for funds under the Program.
•County grants at rates less than $0.25 per county senior will qualify providers for correspondingly smaller TDA grants.
A nonprofit or governmental agency that delivers meals to homebound elderly (60 or older) or disabled individuals are eligible to apply for a grant through the Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program. In order for providers to qualify, they must:
•Receive a grant from the county in which meals are delivered, documented through a signed county resolution form.
•Deliver meals during the previous fiscal year to homebound elderly (60 or older) or disabled individuals.
•Complete a required application with accurate meal numbers.
According to an article in the Texas Association of Counties, fiscal year 2018 marks the third highest number of counties (161), along with fiscal year 2016. The good news is that well over 60 percent of the counties have participated in the program each year, and $51.7 million has been awarded over the past five years. It is also interesting to note that the highest number of meals served – 13.6 million – occurred in fiscal year 2018.
Something that is not noted in the chart is that TDA also made available $75,000 to help feed folks that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
In other county action, commissioners approved a resale deed of tax lien foreclosure property cause no. T17,000 for a tract of land located in Tidehaven ISD.
“They have had this tract of land up for auction two or three times and it has not sold so this is a good thing to get it back on the tax rolls and make a little bit of money off of it,” said Matagorda County Commissioner James Gibson.
Commissioners also approved action on an order of abandonment on two tracts in Matagorda.
Matagorda County Commissioner Kent Pollard said these tracts are known as outback lots in Matagorda and are designed as ponding areas.
“They are ponding areas and are in a flood plain and roads will never be built back there,” Pollard said.
