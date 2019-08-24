County schools shine in TEA ratings report
Matagorda County school districts received strong ratings from the Texas Education Agency as the state’s accountability ratings were released this week.
Bay City ISD, Van Vleck ISD, Tidehaven ISD and Palacios ISD all earned B ratings from the TEA.
The TEA released its 2019 state accountability ratings for approximately 1,200 school districts and charter schools. Districts and charters once again received A-F ratings, but new this year are A-F ratings for individual schools. Statewide, hundreds of districts and schools improved their overall rating from 2018.
“Performance continues to improve in Texas schools because of the tireless effort of Texas teachers, administrators and staff. I am particularly proud of the educators at the 296 high-poverty schools that achieved an A rating this year,” said Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “With resources on TXschools.gov, educators and parents and empowered as they never have been before to support even greater improvements in the future.”
The A-F system has remained consistent with last year’s system. As in 2018, districts, charters, and schools are given an overall rating based on performance in three areas:
Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
Closing the Gaps shows how well different groups of students within a school are performing.
A-F accountability uses a variety of indicators such as graduation rates, college, career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores, and college prep course completion. The majority of a district’s rating is based on indicators other than the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.
In student achievement, Bay City received a 80 overall score. In the STAAR Performance category, Bay City’s component score was 40 with a scaled score of 70. In the college, career and military readiness category, Bay City received a component score of 64 and a scaled score of 91. In the graduation rate category, Bay City received a component score of 94.4 and a scaled score of 80.
In school progress, Bay City earned a 89 or B overall rating.
In the academic growth category, Palacios scored a component score of 68 and a scaled score of 76 for a C rating. In the relative performance (economical disadvantage at 77.5 percent), Bay City received a component score of 52 and a scaled score of 89 for an B rating. In closing the gaps category, Bay City received a 44 score and a scaled score of 74 for a C rating.
“I’m extremely proud of the staff and the students and the administrators at Bay City ISD, in some areas we have actually come from an F rating of 57 at Bay City High School and a 55 at Cherry,” said Lisa Moya, chief academic officer.
Bay City High School achieved an 80 this year with a distinction in ELA Reading and Science, Bay City Junior High has come to a 76, Cherry has come from a 55 to a 76, Tenie Holmes has come from a 68 to a 79 with a distinction in comparative academic growth and Linnie Roberts has come from a 73 to an 82 with two distinctions, ELA Reading and comparative academic growth. To receive a distinction a campus must fall within the top quartile of their comparison group.
“For our 2019 accountability reading ratings, we do have a stable system of accountability measures from last year to this year, the same three domains of evaluation, last year districts received their first A-F rating and new for this year campuses now receive that A-F rating also,” Moya said.
For domain one student achievement in the reading and math scores, the district has increased in the percent of approaches standard for both, increased in the meets standard for math and in the mastered standard in reading and stayed stable in the masters level for math.
For science, social studies and writing. In writing, from 2018 to this year the district went from a 57 percent to 74 percent in approaches standard and also went up in the meets and masters standards area.
“For domain one, not only are we looking at STAR scores, approached meets and masters, but for the district level and for the high school level, there’s an additional piece of that calculation for the domain one standard and it’s called college and career readiness,” said Moya.
BCISD gets credit for students who take at least three hours of dual credit, if they achieve an associate’s degree, if they achieve an industry-based certification. An EMT certification and an NCCER core certification, which is like a basic carpentry, mechanical course have been added into the industry based certifications. There is also credit earned for enlisting in the armed forces and a CTE coherent sequence and then also the graduation rate plays into 20 percent of the district and the high school rating.
In 2017 54 students met the TSI criteria and in 2018 that number went up to 69, there was a significant increase in the areas of dual credit; in the industry certifications the number went from zero to six and already BCISD is looking at around 30 for next year with just the welders.
“This means our total CCMR score, in one year went from a 65 to a 91, so I’m really proud of Bay City ISD,” said Moya.
“I want to commend the high school and really truly all of our principals and counselors with creating point grading, accountability standards and also documentation,” said Superintendent Dr. Marshall Scott, III.
The graduation rate rose from 93.7 percent, which gave the district a scaled score of 75 percent to a scaled score of 80 percent because the graduation rate went up to 94.4 percent.
“Bay City ISD has basically gone from a 62 to an 80 this year. Bay City High School from a 61 to a 78, Bay City Junior High from a 67 to a 72, Cherry Elementary from a 59, which was IR to a 70, Tenie Holmes from a 65 to a 72 and Linnie Roberts from a 67 to a 69,” Moya continued.
For domain two, school progress part a growth, which is where the state is measuring how many students are making at least one year’s growth in reading and math.
In elementary, this looks if they make growth between third and fourth and then fourth and fifth grade, for junior high it looks at all grades, making growth in between the grade levels, in high school it looks at Algebra I and EOC II, all languages between English I and II.
For 2018-2019 in reading and math Bay City ISD went up one point in reading and went down a little bit in math. The rating has grown in this area, overall has come up to a 76. Bay City Junior High has come up to a 69, Cherry has come up to a 79, Tenie Holmes and Linnie Roberts have come up to an 82 and 85, B in this area.
Bay City High School went from a 69 to a 78 this year in reading.
“We’re struggling in Algebra I, I want you to consider that in eighth grade we have probably at least 60 of our students take Algebra I in eighth grade. Our eighth grade scores for regular eighth grade math are extremely strong, so we’re preparing them in eighth grade, but we know something’s happening between eighth and ninth grade,” said Moya.
“We’re putting in more supports this year, we also know that it’s important for our students to pass that Algebra I test the very first time they take it because if they don’t we struggle more and more to motivate them to pass it. Ms. Reyes has put in an Algebra I EOC specialty class where we can focus in on those teaks and she’s also doing a lot of extra training, she’s putting her strongest teachers in Algebra I, we have a very, very strong plan going into next year,” concluded Moya.
Van Vleck ISD
Van Vleck ISD continues to rise to the top in student performance indicators. The district received a B letter grade (84) this year.
“We are extremely proud of the efforts of all our staff and especially our instructional staff who ensure each of our students are learning at high levels. The six percent increase over last year is evidence of the high quality of education our students are receiving in Van Vleck ISD,” said Superintendent John O’Brien.
The state accountability system known as “A through F” gives schools and districts a grade based on student achievement, school progress/growth and closing the achievement gap.
The district also earned a total of seven state distinctions including Van Vleck Elementary with three distinctions; E.Rudd Intermediate with one distinction and Van Vleck High School with three distinctions.
In student achievement, Van Vleck received a 83 overall score. In the STAAR Performance category, Van Vleck’s component score was 48 with a scaled score of 80. In the college, career and military readiness category, Van Vleck received a component score of 51 and a scaled score of 78. In the graduation rate category, Van Vleck received a component score of 100 and a scaled score of 100.
In school progress, Palacios earned a 81 or B overall rating.
In the academic growth category, Palacios scored a component score of 67 and a scaled score of 73 for a C rating. In the relative performance (economical disadvantage at 56 percent), Van Vleck received a component score of 50 and a scaled score of 81 for an B rating. In closing the gaps category, Van Vleck received a 80 score and a scaled score of 86 for a B rating.
Tidehaven ISD
Tidehaven received a B rating with a score of 89 this year from TEA.
“I am extremely pleased and happy with the success of our students and staff. Tidehaven ISD is rated a very high “B” with a score of 89,” said Tidehaven Superintendent Dr. Andrew Siegrist. “This past year we focused our attention to improving our students’ academic performance with better data analysis and better instructional strategies.
“I am very proud of the strides we have made to improve our schools. Our overall district score of 89 sets Tidehaven in a strong position to continue our progress this next year,” Siegrist said. “We are not backing up one single inch. This past year, we created systems in data analysis and systems designed to improve instruction that enabled us to score very high. We will use those systems this year across the entire district. Our teachers and instructional aides pour their hearts and souls into our students. We are on a mission to become elite.”
In student achievement, Tidehaven received an 88 overall score or a B rating. In the STAAR Performance category, Tidehaven’s component score was 51 with a scaled score of 82. In the college, career and military readiness category, Tidehaven received a component score of 67 and a scaled score of 92. In the graduation rate category, Tidehaven received a component score of 96.9 and a scaled score of 90.
In school progress, Tidehaven earned a 92 or A overall rating.
In the academic growth category, Tidehaven scored a component score of 71 and a scaled score of 82 for a B rating. In the relative performance (economical disadvantage at 56.3 percent), Tidehaven received a component score of 59 and a scaled score of 90 for an A rating. In closing the gaps category, Tidehaven received a 82 component score and a scaled score of 87 for a B rating.
Palacios ISD
Palacios received a B rating with a score of 89 this year from TEA to tie Tidehaven for the top district out of Matagorda County.
In student achievement, Palacios received a 88 overall score. In the STAAR Performance category, Palacios’ component score was 50 with a scaled score of 82. In the college, career and military readiness category, Palacios received a component score of 71 and a scaled score of 93. In the graduation rate category, Palacios received a component score of 96.1 and a scaled score of 90.
In school progress, Palacios earned a 92 or A overall rating.
In the academic growth category, Palacios scored a component score of 71 and a scaled score of 82 for a B rating. In the relative performance (economical disadvantage at 71.8 percent), Palacios received a component score of 61 and a scaled score of 92 for an A rating. In closing the gaps category, Palacios received a 66 score and a scaled score of 81 for a B rating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.