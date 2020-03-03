The unofficial ballot numbers from Tuesday’s Republican primary show that Matagorda County Sheriff Frank “Skipper” Osborne has held onto his seat by garnering 2,631 votes or 53.15 percent of the vote to challenger Bill Orton’s 2,319 votes or 46.85 percent of the vote.
In the race for Matagorda County Commissioner Precinct 1, incumbent Gary Graham fell to Edward “Bubba” Cook by a count of 872 votes or 55.9 percent of the vote to Graham’s 688 votes or 44 percent of the vote.
In the race for Matagorda County Commissioner Precinct 3, Troy Shimek claimed the post with 411 votes or 49 percent of vote and Steven Johnson finished second with 154 votes or 18.38 percent of the vote.
In the race for Matagorda County Constable Precinct 1, Doug Schoppe took the lead with 794 votes or 52.70 percent of the vote while Gordon Sorey finished second with 641 votes or 42.6 percent of the vote.
For Texas State Representative seat, Mitch Thames carried Matagorda County with 1,754 votes or 37.18 percent of the vote while Rhonda Seth scored second with 963 votes or 20.4 percent of the vote and Troy Brimage finished with 922 votes or 19.5 percent of the vote and Cody Vasut finished with 691 votes or 14.4 percent of the vote.
In Brazoria County, Ro’Vinn Garrett captured the county’s vote with 6,008 votes or 33.33 percent of the vote while Cody Vasut finished second in the county with 4,411 votes or 24.47 percent of the vote. Troy Brimage finished third in the county with 3,897 votes or 21.62 percent of the vote. Thames gained only 217 votes in Brazoria County.
