Practice safety, caution in school zones
With classes already underway in Tidehaven and Palacios and set to begin this week in Van Vleck and Bay City, area residents are urged to take caution when driving around school zones as the year begins.
Take a moment to reiterate the importance for drivers to use caution and slow down near school zones and pay attention when kids are present, especially before and after school. Everyone should be alert in school zones, obey the crossing guards, and help keep all students and parents safe.
Historically traffic tends to be heavier than usual for the first few days of school with students/parents new to the campus, new procedures to learn, etc. so please allow extra time and patience when dropping a child off that first week. Know that this will work itself out as time progresses. Below are some additional tips to assist with traffic flow and ensure the safety of our students, parents and staff members throughout the school year. If You’re Dropping Off
• Do not load or unload children across the street from the school
• Do not double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles
• Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school
• Understand the first few days will take a little longer, but it will get better
When Sharing the Road with Young Pedestrians
• Do not use cell phones in any school zone.
• Do not block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic
• In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection
• Always stop for a police officers or crossing guard holding up a stop sign
• Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas
• Do not honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian
• Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians
• Always use extreme caution to avoid striking pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right of way
When Sharing the Road with School Buses
• Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children
• If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus
• Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks
When Sharing the Road with Bicyclists
• When passing a bicyclist, proceed in the same direction slowly, and leave three feet between the car and the cyclist
• When turning left and a bicyclist is approaching in the opposite direction, wait for the rider to pass
• If you’re turning right and a bicyclist is approaching from behind on the right, let the bike rider go through the intersection first, and always use turn signals
• Watch for bike riders turning in front without looking or signaling; children especially have a tendency to do this
• Be extra vigilant in school zones and residential neighborhoods
• Watch for bikes coming from driveways or behind parked cars
• Check side mirrors before opening doors
