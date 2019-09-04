Saba takes up fight to clear up Sargent beach waters
Even though recent readings have shown the bacteria levels at low for Sargent Beach, local resident Dave Saba is taking up this fight with county and state officials to fix this ongoing issue that has plagued the beach all summer long.
We have had high or red warnings the entire summer which is totally unusual,” Saba said. “It will normally go red if there is a storm and stuff is flushed down into the sewer systems and we will be red a day or two after a big rain.
“We have been red since June 10 which means it is unsafe to swim on the beach all the way from Surfside down to Matagorda Bay,” Saba said. “I got tired of seeing that so I started to call around and see if this was normal.”
The problem had become so severe that Matagorda County officials started placing signs up at the Sargent beach about the fecal contamination.
Saba said TCEQ looked at the numbers and thought it was not normal.
Saba said TCEQ says the contamination is high because of some pollution happening somewhere near Sargent - it is not just a natural phenomenon.
“The beach water quality in Sargent has been in the red for most of the summer,” Saba said. “This means that fecal matter has been unusually high for a long time. If it were due to rain and sewage runoff, it would usually peak and then go down within a day or two. And they confirmed this is not normal.”
“That means something has gone wrong somewhere,” said Saba, who is a homeowner in Sargent but has a background in government relations. “Someone is dumping animal waste or human waste into the water somewhere and it is flowing down to us.”
Saba said TCEQ has stated to him that there is a definitely an issue with the Sargent beach water.
“They found a similar issue in Surfside that turned out to be two issues with the sewage system that they have identified and are being fixed,” Saba said. “It seems unlikely that this would cause our issues. TCEQ does not believe it can travel the 22 miles along the coast in Open Ocean but it could be part of the problem.”
Saba said TCEQ is trying to find out where the source is coming from and they are checking out the local plants to make sure it is not coming from them.
“We have a great little community there of amazing people and we are getting the short end of the stick,” Saba said. “Everybody is seeing this and seeing it as a problem and they are trying to find out where the problem is coming from. We just have to get the source of this problem fixed so we can go back to enjoying our beach again.”
