Woman recovers from dog attack
A 66-year old Bay City woman is recovering after being attacked by several dogs Friday, Sept. 13.
According to Bay City Police reports, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Avenue B at 9:24 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the street covered in blood.
The victim was able to tell officers she was walking down the street when two dogs ran out from around a house. The victim tried to kick at the dogs and keep them away, but the dogs were biting her, and one knocked her to the ground. The dogs continued to bite her on her face and arms as she screamed for help.
The owners of the dogs secured the dogs until animal control arrived.
The dogs have been placed in quarantine until a hearing can be held to determine if the dogs can be declared as Vicious Animals.
