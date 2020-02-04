Police arrest mom on child endangerment charges

A seven-year old girl who was suffering from medical conditions was found dead in a Bay City apartment Friday, Jan. 31.
Bay City Police detectives arrested Lauren Kay Dean, 26 and charged here for three separate second-degree felony charges of abandon endangering a child – imminent danger bodily injury. Dean was booked into the Matagorda County Jail on the charges.
Bay City Police were dispatched to the apartment located in the 2200 block of Bordeaux in Bay City Jan. 31 at 2:36 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.
Police searched the residence and found Jordynn Barrera, 7, dead inside the residence along with Dean, her mother. According to police reports, the seven-year-old was bed-ridden due to medical conditions.
Bay City Police do not normally release the names of minors but confirmed that Barrera was the name of the deceased seven-year-old.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators worked together at the scene gathering evidence. Two other siblings ages, five and three months were also living at the home.
The other children living in the residence were removed from the home and the case is still under investigation.
A benefit for funeral expenses for Barrera is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 at Power Church, 3920 Doris Street in Bay City. The benefit will include enchilada casserole, rice, beans, dessert and drink for $10. To place orders call 979-245-2185.
Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.