Medina to seek re-election to constable’s position

Matagorda County Constable Precinct 4 Pedro Pete Medina has announced that he will seek re-election to his position.
Medina was born in Bay City and on May 23, 1985 started working at the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office. He retired in November 2007 after serving 22 ½ years of service.
“I have been honored to serve the citizens of this county since taking office in 2009,” Medina said. “It is vital that a person seeking this office play an active role in the community he or she seeks to serve. As your constable, my greatest concern has been visibility and availability.
“It is important that your constable maintain a presence in the precinct,” Medina said. “I will continue to patrol over school zones and it has always been a top priority of mine to ensure the safety of our children to and from school. As a full-time constable, it has been my focus to serve the citizens of Precinct 4 in a dignified and professional manner for our community and work very closely with our Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 office in which I bailiff for during hearings to ensure the safety of the judge and court.”
Medina also serves and executes civil documents for the court.
“I am retired and have been able to devote myself to this position in a full-time capacity and will continue to do so,” Medina said. “I will continue to make myself visible in our community and focus on crime prevention. The people of this precinct deserve no less. I am asking your vote in re-electing me for Constable Precinct 4 and I thank you very much.”
