Blackcats take third in Gold Division at Anahuac

The Bay City Blackcats finished third in the Gold Division at the Anahuac Tournament.
The Blackcats went 2-3 overall at the tournament.
They defeated Tarkington 44-36 and beat Tekoa Academy from Port Arthur 98-53.
In the win over Tarkington, Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had 20 points while Marquis Edwards had 10 points.
“We played 2-3 zone to combat the big post player that Tarkington had. We could not guard him in man-to-man defense. We switched and had Ky’adrain Green and Quinton Sims face guard him and make it tough for him to get any points. He did not score the rest of the game after we switched defense. Very proud of how hard they fought him and kept him from getting anything as far as points goes.”
Against Tekoa Academy, Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had 21 points, Marquis Edwards had 19, Heart Gaskin and Marcus Edwards had 15 points each. Ky’Adrain Green had 12 points and 14 rebounds. The Blackcats hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
The Blackcats lost 75-74 to Splendora, to Goose Creek Memorial 87-51 and to Lumberton 63-52.
In the loss to Splendora, Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had 32 points. Marquis Edwards had 21 points and Heart Gaskin added 19.
“If we had one more minute to play, we would have won the game,” Butler said. “We made a great comeback in the second half but fell short.”
Against Goose Creek Memorial, Ky’Adrain Green picked up 11 points while Konnor Greene had 10 points.
In the loss to Lumberton, Marcus Edwards finished with 19 points while Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had 11. Ky’Adrain Green had 10 rebounds.
“Our 3-point shooting against Lumberton failed us again. We were 3-for-21 in the game,” Butler said. “We were able to score most of our points by attacking the rim.”
Tigers second at Brazos Tournament
The Tidehaven Tigers finished second at a tournament held at Brazos High School last week.
The Tigers lost to Yoakum 65-56 in the championship game.
Mason Perales, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored 24 points for Tidehaven in the championship game. Austin Smith finished with 14 points while Blake Garcia had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Tidehaven defeated Columbus 60-54, Brazos 69-49 and Burton 71-54 in the tournament.
In the win over Columbus, Perales had 19 points while Smith tallied 17 points. Kylan Sardinea also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Against Burton, Perales had 32 points while Kaden Henry put in 15 points. Smith added 13.
In the victory over Brazos, Perales had 23 points while Smith has 16 points. Henry finished with 12 points.
Over the course of the tournament, Smith recorded 12 blocked shots and Henry had 15 steals.
Leps’ Ellis scores 29 in win over Australian team
The Van Vleck Leopards had some visitors from Australia take to the basketball court with them last Wednesday.
With help from Christian Ellis, who scored 29 points, the Leopards were able handle their visitors from Australian Horizon High School 72-49.
Ellis also had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals against the Crocs.
Cameron Franklin had 14 points for Van Vleck. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Cameron Austin added 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Jalen Williams had seven points. Sam Bree added five points.
Kadarius Woodard and Slade Huerta had two points each.
Sharkettes beat Columbia
The Palacios Sharkettes rolled past Columbia 66-41 last Friday night in non-district play.
“It was the most complete game of the year for us,” Palacios coach Aaron Wollam said. “We were good in all phases of the game. I believe we are peaking at the right time.”
Avery Kubecka led Palacios with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five steals.
Cyra Polk and De’ja Jones had 13 points each. Polk had 10 steals while Jones had eight steals.
Jordan Peeples finished with nine points, five rebounds and five steals. Aleena Acosta had eight points and four rebounds while Paula Palfaro had four points and eight rebounds. Olivia Filip had a point and five steals.
