Bay City Police slates annual wellness health fair
The 4th Annual Social Wellness Health Fair sponsored by the Bay City Police Department will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Service Center.
Subsidized through the BCPD Crime Victim Services, the event will once again gather area resources that aid community wellbeing in the physical and mental categories for Bay City and surrounding area residents.
Families are invited to join BCPD, Mayor Robert Nelson and dozens of local non-profit organizations and agencies providing information about the array of available resources to help people stay healthy spiritually, physically, mentally and emotionally.
“We will begin with a welcome address from Mayor Nelson and followed by a prayer from our BCPD Chaplain,” said BCPD Crime Victims Liaison and Health Fair Organizer Leticia “Lety” Ramos.
“This Health Fair has been blessed by so many people from our community partnering with the Bay City Police Department, people helping people,” said Ramos.
“We received monetary donations from Woodmen Life and Bay City American Legion Post 11 to purchase school supplies which will be given out at the Health Fair.”
“We also have backpacks that will be given away and donated from Bay City Imaging and Humphries Dental.”
“Everyone wants to look good on the first day of school.”
“We will have two hairstylists giving free hair cuts to our school aged children.”
“We will have over 35 area agencies that will be represented at the Health Fair. We hope that people come and find out what resources are available in our community,” said Ramos.
A limited amount of school supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.
The Bay City Service Center is located at 2105 Avenue M.
For more information about this event contact BCPD Crime Victims Liaison Leticia Ramos at (979) 323-1174.
Agencies being represented this year are:
BayCel Credit Union
Angels Home Health Care
Mehop
Woodmen Life
Matagorda County Veteran’s Services
Matagorda Co. Women’s Crisis Center
Southeast Texas Poison Control Center
Women’s Pregnancy Center
Texas Dept. of State Health Services
B.A.C.A – Bikers Against Child Abuse
CAC – Child Advocacy Center
Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration
Bay City American Legion Post 11
Bay City Impound/Animal Control & Code Enforcement
National Senior Care
Matagorda Nursing and Rehab Center
Oak Village Healthcare
Matagorda County United Way
R Transit
Crime Scene Investigators – Taking back drugs w/BACODA
Mehop Behavioral Health
IBC Bank
Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging
New Sound Hearing Center
Matagorda House/The Legacy
Texas Star-Star Plus Program
Bay City Public Library
Texas Senior Medicare Patrol
Amerigroup
Dr. Richard Kobylar, Podiatrist
Houston Serenity Child Placement Agency
Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response
The Rose Mammogram Services
NAACP
Daughters in Progress
Bay City Recovery
BCPD Victim Services
