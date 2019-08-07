Bay City Police slates annual wellness health fair

  

The 4th Annual Social Wellness Health Fair sponsored by the Bay City Police Department will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Service Center.

Subsidized through the BCPD Crime Victim Services, the event will once again gather area resources that aid community wellbeing in the physical and mental categories for Bay City and surrounding area residents.

Families are invited to join BCPD, Mayor Robert Nelson and dozens of local non-profit organizations and agencies providing information about the array of available resources to help people stay healthy spiritually, physically, mentally and emotionally.

“We will begin with a welcome address from Mayor Nelson and followed by a prayer from our BCPD Chaplain,” said BCPD Crime Victims Liaison and Health Fair Organizer Leticia “Lety” Ramos.

“This Health Fair has been blessed by so many people from our community partnering with the Bay City Police Department, people helping people,” said Ramos.  

“We received monetary donations from Woodmen Life and Bay City American Legion Post 11 to purchase school supplies which will be given out at the Health Fair.”

“We also have backpacks that will be given away and donated from Bay City Imaging and Humphries Dental.”

“Everyone wants to look good on the first day of school.”  

“We will have two hairstylists giving free hair cuts to our school aged children.”

“We will have over 35 area agencies that will be represented at the Health Fair. We hope that people come and find out what resources are available in our community,” said Ramos. 

A limited amount of school supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. 

The Bay City Service Center is located at 2105 Avenue M.

For more information about this event contact BCPD Crime Victims Liaison Leticia Ramos at (979) 323-1174. 

 

Agencies being represented this year are:

BayCel Credit Union

Angels Home Health Care

Mehop

Woodmen Life

Matagorda County Veteran’s Services

Matagorda Co. Women’s Crisis Center

Southeast Texas Poison Control Center

Women’s Pregnancy Center

Texas Dept. of State Health Services

B.A.C.A – Bikers Against Child Abuse

CAC – Child Advocacy Center

Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration

Bay City American Legion Post 11

Bay City Impound/Animal Control & Code Enforcement

National Senior Care

Matagorda Nursing and Rehab Center

Oak Village Healthcare

Matagorda County United Way

R Transit

Crime Scene Investigators – Taking back drugs w/BACODA

Mehop Behavioral Health

IBC Bank

Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging

New Sound Hearing Center

Matagorda House/The Legacy

Texas Star-Star Plus Program

Bay City Public Library

Texas Senior Medicare Patrol

Amerigroup

Dr. Richard Kobylar, Podiatrist

Houston Serenity Child Placement Agency

Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response

The Rose Mammogram Services

NAACP

Daughters in Progress

Bay City Recovery

BCPD Victim Services

