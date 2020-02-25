VVISD to start school year later next year

A later start to the school year and extra Christmas holidays will be a part of 2020-2021 school year in Van Vleck ISD after the district’s board of trustees approved the school calendar during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
School will start Aug. 24, which is a little later than last year, Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said. School started on Aug. 19 for the 2019-2020 school.
The later start will give teachers and staff a little more time to get ready for students as the district transitions into a new high school and elementary school next year.
There will be additional days for the Christmas holidays as part of the new calendar and school will end May 27, a week later than the current calendar. School ends May 21 on the current calendar.
O’Brien said 120 district staff members voted on which calendar would suit the district best. Staff had several to choose from, but the majority voted for this particular version of the calendar.
In other business, the board voted to renew its property and casualty insurance coverage with the Property Casualty Alliance of Texas. The annual cost of the insurance coverage will be $398,293 with a 3 percent deductible. The board considered a 2 percent deductible, but it would have cost the district an additional $45,892 per year. The value of the property the district has to have coverage on has increased as well from around $39 million to over $47 million. That is because of the new schools being built in the district currently.
The new insurance coverage starts March 1.
The board also voted to renew the district’s flood insurance, which also renews March 1. The board chose the lowest cost plan of $17,095 dollars. O’Brien said an addendum on that plan can be made later as the district gets ready to move into their new schools.
The board also voted to approve a resolution on the district pursuing a Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention Grant. The minimum the district could receive through the grant would be $10,000, if the grant application is approved.
The grant would be used help fight truancy districtwide.
“We would like to focus on truancy and the root cause of truancy,” Assistant superintendent for finance Gayle Blackmon said. “Educating teachers, staff and the community on how to handle the absence before it gets to truancy and what is the root cause of the truancy. If we can see an improvement on the absence and truancy, we can see an improvement on the academic side.”
