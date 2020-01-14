Bay City girls edge Scarborough

A second-half goal propelled the Bay City Ladycats’ soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Houston Scarborough in their home opener Saturday.
The game was tied 2-2 when Ella Mata-Perez was able to get a shot just inside the goal over the goal line against Scarborough goalkeeper Fanta Kallon with 11:01 left in the game.
There was some discussion among the referees whether to count the goal because they were not sure if the ball had crossed over the line. They eventually ruled in Bay City’s favor.
“What happened was that the goalie ran into the goal and they were making sure the ball totally crossed the line. If any part of the ball is still on the line, it’s not a goal. It has to go all the way in,” Bay City Coach Darin Dabelgott said. “She ran into the far post and the ball was on her right shoulder. They wanted to make sure that it was definitely all the way in.”
Dabelgott said one of the refs didn’t have a good angle as to whether the ball crossed the line, so he questioned the other official to determine if it had.
Mata-Perez was assisted on the game-winning goal by Renna Breazeale. Breazeale assisted on Bay City’s first two goals of the game as well.
Up until that goal, the Ladycats had a tough time getting the ball past the Scarborough goalkeeper.
“They had a great keeper. We put a lot of shots on goal and she kept us from scoring for most of the game,” Dabelgott said.
It looked like the Ladycats would win the game in a runaway after getting their first two goals within the first 5 minutes of the match.
Judah Breazeale opened the scoring when she put a shot past Kallon with 35:31 remaining in the first half to give Bay City a 1-0 lead.
No more than a minute later, Mercy Breazeale picked up a ball that rebounded off Kallon and put in the goal to give the Ladycats at 2-0 advantage with 34:28 remaining in the first half.
Bay City maintained their 2-0 edge until the 24:10 mark of the second half when Monsearat Rodriguez scored on a breakaway to cut the Bay City lead to 2-1. With 21:16 left, Jennifer Nunez evened the match for Scarborough with her goal.
The match was a good test for the Ladycats as they prepare for the District 24-4A season ahead.
“I am looking forward to this season and going into district,” Dabelgott said. “We’ve got to get after West Columbia and Brazosport. They are the top teams in our district. We are looking to challenge them this year to get the top spot.”
Bay City starts play in the Salado Tournament on Thursday.
