Bay City Council election set for May 2

There will be a change of the guard on the Bay City Council as voters will be electing new members to council in the upcoming May 2 election.
With positions 1 and 2 up on the ballot, both incumbents Julie Estlinbaum and Bill Cornman are not running for re-election and three new candidates have filed for the May election.
For Position 1, Jim Folse was the sole candidate that filed for the position and will take over office in May.
For Position 2, Floyce Brown and Imelda Howard both filed to fill the position that was long-time held by Cornman.
Brown ran an unsuccessful campaign for Position 3 but was defeated by Brent Marceaux.
Important dates to remember in the 2020 election are:
April 2 is the last day to register to vote
April 20 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail
April 20 is also the first day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at city hall.
On April 27 and 28, early voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The May 2 general election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street in Bay City.
