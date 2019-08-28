City calls special meeting Thursday
The City of Bay City has called a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to host public hearings on the proposed budget, the property tax rate and the capital improvement plan that is set to be adopted by the city.
Council will also discuss and consider approving a salary survey and proposed pay scale for city workers. City of Bay City Human Resource Director Rhonda Clegg is making this presentation.
According to city officials, this year’s budget will raise less revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $-19,931, which is a -.36% decrease from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $58,867.
Debt service requirements for the City of Bay City are currently $.15324 of the current proposed property tax rate of $.65500. The City has six outstanding debt issues. At the end of Fiscal Year 2020, outstanding general obligation bond and certificates of obligation bonds will be $16,805,000 however only $9,611,825 is currently supported by property taxes. 2020 Debt Service Requirement to be paid by property taxes $1,308,070. See Debt rate (.15324) requirement above.
