Coast Guard rescues two from Matagorda Bay
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen who became stranded after their vessel drifted away while they were wade fishing approximately a quarter-mile from shore in East Matagorda Bay, Thursday morning.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from the crews of two passing tug boats who spotted an adrift 21-foot center console boat with no one aboard along the Texas Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in East Matagorda Bay. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Freeport Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to the area to conduct a search.
Once on scene, the Air Station Houston aircrew lowered their rescue swimmer to the vessel, where they located a wallet and cellphones. The aircrew and boat crew searched throughout the evening and morning.
The fishermen were located by the aircrew at 4:50 a.m. standing in shallow water on a reef. They were hoisted and transferred to awaiting relatives at Matagorda Harbor. Both fishermen were not wearing life jackets.
“While this was a positive outcome for these fishermen, we can't stress enough the importance of wearing your life jacket,” said Zachery Edwards, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “Our crews searched for eight hours, and if one of the fishermen had a personal locating beacon on them, our rescuers would have been able to locate them much sooner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.