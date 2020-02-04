The Bay City High School swim team competed in the Region VII Swimming and Diving Meet at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land Saturday.
The team finished 18th with a combined score of 49 points. The girls were 20th overall with 14 points and the boys were 17th overall with a total of 35 points.
“We advanced a large - and very young - team to the region meet. Some fell just short of making finals, but the experience should help us get more into finals next year,” Bay City Swim Coach Robert Button said. “I was especially pleased with our relay swims. We raced well, dropped time, and had some exciting finishes.”
Top finisher for Bay City was Ashton Wallace in the Boys 1-meter diving event. He was ninth with a total of 221.65 points.
The top finish in the swimming events came in the Boys 400 Freestyle relay where Jordan Wright, Daniel Dye, Gage Kolojaco and Blake Oros combined to finish 11th overall with a time of 3:56.06.
Others that competed for Bay City included:
Girls Medley Relay – 13th – Aubry Miller, Glory Vargas, Makenzie Austin, Adonaia Curtis – 2:25.41
Boys Medley Rrelay – 18th – Jordan Wright, Matthew Brooks, Michael Vargas, Gage Kolojaco – 2:00.59
Boys 200 Freestyle – 16th – Brooks – 2:01.84
Girls 200 Individual Medley – 18th – Vargas – 2:55.44
Boys 200 Individual Medley – 18th – Wright – 2:39.61; 19th – Blake Oros – 2:39.77
Boys 50 Freestyle - 20th – Vargas - 25.08; 21st – Daniel Dye - 25.27
Boys 100 Butterfly – 22nd – Wright – 1:11.96
Boys 100 Freestyle – 14th – Vargas - 54.36; 20th – Dye - 57.12
Girls 500 Freestyle – 18th – Vargas – 6:32.38; 24th – Andrianna Salazar – 8:18.55
Boys 500 Freestyle – 15th – Brooks – 5:37.38; 19th – Kolojaco – 6:31.82
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay – 14th – Vargas, Austin, Curtis, Miller – 2:04.55
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay – 13th – Brooks, Dye, Oros, Vargas – 1:40.78
Girls 100 Backstroke – 22nd – Miller – 1:22.06
Girls 100 Breast Stroke – 22nd – Layna Gilbert – 1:46.65
Boys 100 Breast Stroke – 21st – Kolojaco – 1:21.22; 24th – Oros – 1:25.62.
