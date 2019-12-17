Matagorda County Extension agents took time Monday to honor the county’s commissioners during Monday’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court.
Dr. Aaron Sumrall, Denise K. Green-Grisham, Gabrielle Washington and Nicole Pilson all spoke to commissioners giving an overview of the past year’s work and what is in store for the coming year for the county’s extension office.
In Matagorda County, Sumrall’s role is with agricultural, natural resources and emergency management including work with crop committees and cattlemen associations to give him a guideline of where farmers and ranchers are seeing issues in the county that need to be addressed.
“That is the way we start out work in a county and continue to work in a county,” Sumrall said. “We go back to the board three to four times a year to make sure we are still going in the direction that we need to better assist the county.”
Sumrall said there are currently 258 county offices across Texas and all of them work closely with the county commissioner’s courts.
“Matagorda County is an absolutely unbelievable collaborator to partner with,” Sumrall said. “This commissioner’s court makes sure that Matagorda County has a premier extension office here in the county. This court has never shut us out on anything and has always been there to support us and a huge player in the outreach that we do.”
Sumrall, an 18-year veteran as an AgriLife extension agent holds a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Texas A&M University and earned his master’s and BS degrees from Sam Houston State after being raised in Harden County.
“The opportunities (in Matagorda County) that are afforded to me is just an expansion of my career with the extension that I’ve had already,” Sumrall said. “ I would like to further maximize the abilities that I have, coupled with the opportunities in the county with the livestock producers, the crop farmers and homeowners alike.”
All of the agents credited the commissioner’s for allowing the office to utilize the Matagorda County Fairgrounds facilities for a number of their activities during the year.
“There are no normal days for an extension agent,” Sumrall said. “When I come in here, you take a look at what you need to get accomplished for that particular day but when you work in the realm in natural resources or agriculture or it could be an emerging food concern that is a local or statewide issue and that may find its way to the top of the list on any given day.
“It’s a fun day because we do have to adapt on the fly and make sure we stay abreast of what is going on consistently so we can shift gears and head into a different direction on any day,” Sumrall said. “We definitely have an idea of where we are going to start the day but by the end of the day, that day might not end the way we thought it would and that is not a bad thing. That’s a good thing. When people call in and need assistance, that is what we are here for. We are here to help the people with the issues they may be facing and we adjust accordingly to make sure we get everything done.”
Sumrall pointed out that agriculture and natural resources appears to be a driving force in the economy for this county.
“With county agents, regardless of the discipline that we are here to assist with, county agents have to be a self-starting individual that sees things that need to be done and then take care of those issues,” Sumrall said. “We don’t have the luxury to sit back and think the issue is going to fix itself or get better on its own. We need to step into the role and make sure the issue is addressed.”
In other action, commissioners approved the renewal agreement between the county and EMS Director Dr. Dane Simons for fiscal year 2020-21.
Commissioners also approved an agreement between the county and Lisa Lee Landers to assist Precinct 4 to manage and maintain the Markham Community Center through Dec. 31, 2021 at the amount of $200 per month. Matagorda County Commissioner Bubba Frick noted that the person currently running the Markham Community Center is retiring after 16 years serving the county.
County officials also approved the appointments of Dianna Kile and Tena Frick to the Wharton-Matagorda County Child Protective Services Board through Dec. 31, 2022.
