Starbucks to  land in Bay City

The Bay City Community Development Corporation (BCCDC) has been working with a private developer in partnership with Starbucks Coffee Company to bring a store to Bay City.
“We have had a lot of interest from residents to bring a Starbucks to town and are pleased to be able to announce it is coming,” said Jessica Russell, BCCDC executive director.
The new Starbucks will be located at 3333 7th Street and construction will begin immediately.
“Starbucks’ decision to open in Bay City shows other companies that we are a good area to invest in with excellent growth potential,” said BCCDC President Julie Estlinbaum. “We want to work with current and future businesses in Bay City to continue to make this a great place to live, work and play.”
Any current or future business owner interested in learning what the BCCDC can do for their business are encouraged to contact Jessica Russell at 979-245-8081 or jrussell@cityofbaycity.org.
