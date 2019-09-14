Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates 153rd birthday with homecoming services
On Sunday, September 15, the Shiloh Baptist Church in Cedar Lane will be celebrating its 153rd birthday. Starting at 3:30, the celebration will take place in the church’s annual Homecoming Services and will include gospel singing and speeches. The guest speaker for the ceremony will be Rev. Murphy Simon, pastor of Bethel Institution Baptist Church in Houston, the home church of Shiloh’s former pastor, the late Rev. H.T. Aldridge.
To prepare for the upcoming celebration, there have been pre-homecoming services all week that took place in the “Hour of Power” at 7 nightly. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Rev. Joe Mayes, pastor from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Brazoria was the guest speaker for the evening. On September 11, the guest speaker was Rev. C.D. Wallace, pastor of Enterprise Baptist Church in Bay City. To conclude the week, on Thursday, Sept. 12, the guest speaker of the night was Rev. Matthew Dever, pastor of Prayer Time Community Church in Houston.
Pastor Michael A. Riddick and the Shiloh church membership, “welcomes the public to come and share the blessings of the Lord!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.