Shook promoted to sergeant

Bay City Police Corporal Daniel Shook was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant within the department’s patrol division.
The department held an official badge pinning ceremony in the Bay City Council Chambers at city hall on Wednesday.
Shook had his new badge pinned on him by his wife, Donna, as Bay City Police Chief Robert Lister looked on.
He will officially take over his duties as sergeant March 1 but is already performing a lot of those duties already, Lister said.
Shook has been with the Bay City Police Department for 3 ½ years. He has been in law enforcement for a total of 16 years. Shook is a field training officer, intoxilyzer operator, law enforcement instructor, medic on the special response team and lead fire investigator and fire inspector for the City of Bay City. Shook is an adjunct police academy instructor for Wharton County Junior College (WCJC). He is also a licensed paramedic with Matagorda County EMS. He is a 2015 graduate of the WCJC Police Academy and a 1993 graduate of the Cleveland Heights Police Academy. He also had degree in business administration from Lake Erie College. He and his wife had five children and seven grandchildren.
