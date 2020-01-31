Palacios girls fend off challenge from Van Vleck

Difficulties have been few for the Palacios Sharkettes this season, but they ran into some minor ones against Van Vleck Tuesday night in a District 24-3A game.
With a second-half surge, the Sharkettes were able to pull away and take a 42-29 victory over the Lady Leopards.
“We had a tough time scoring in the first half and we live off our press. So, when we’re not scoring, it makes it hard to get in our transition game. That’s kind of what happened in the first half,” Palacios Coach Aaron Wollam said. “The game was kind of physical and it kind of took us out of our game a little bit. In the second half, we scored a little bit and our press got going. We got a little bit of gap there to finally finish the game off.”
The victory put Palacios at 8-1 in 24-3A play and clinched a playoff spot for the Sharkettes with three games left to play, including a matchup with first-place Hitchcock that was to take place Friday night.
The win also gave the Sharkettes their 20th win of the season (20-8 overall). It is the sixth straight season the Palacios had accumulated 20 wins in a season.
“I am super proud of this group for keeping their composure in a hostile environment,” Wollam said. “Our kids kept playing and didn’t let the situation get to them.”
Both teams were having a difficult time scoring in the first quarter, but Van Vleck scored the first four points of the game to take a 4-0 lead. Alexus Abbott and Katelyn Brown each scored a basket in that early run for the Lady Leopards.
Avery Kubecka hit three free throws and Aleena Acosta hit another for the Sharkettes to even the score before Trinity Fields hit a basket to give Van Vleck a 6-4 lead heading into the second quarter.
De’ja Jones hit a 3-pointer to begin the second quarter to give Palacios a 7-6 lead.
The Lady Leopards then went on a 5-0 run to take an 11-7 lead. Fields had four points during that run.
Palacios went on an 11-2 run to close the first half to take an 18-13 lead at halftime. Kubecka scored six points during Palacios’ half-ending spurt. Acosta had a 3-pointer while Cara Polk put in two points.
The Sharkettes continued their surge in the third quarter. They outscored the Lady Leopards 9-4 to start the second half to take a 27-17 lead with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Acosta had a 3-pointer during the run while Jordan Peeples, Polk and Paula Palfaro had two points each.
Brown hit a 3-pointer to stop for Van Vleck to get the Lady Leopards back within seven, but Palacios went on an 8-2 run to close the third and take a 35-22 lead into the fourth quarter. Palfaro had four points during the run for the Sharkettes.
Palacios’ lead to as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter. They opened the period on a 7-0 run, with Kubecka getting four of those points, to take a 42-22 lead with 5 minutes left in the game.
Kubecka finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals. Acosta added eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Peeples and Palfaro had six points each. Peeples added eight rebounds and five steals. Palfaro had six rebounds. Jones finished with three points, five rebounds and three steals. Polk finished with four points.
Fields had 12 points to lead Van Vleck. Brown added six points for the Lady Leps while Abbott had five points. Maria Van Zandt, Zulay Solis and Makayla Brown each had two points.
Van Vleck Coach Terrence Alliniece said missed free throws took a toll on the Lady Leopards ability to rally in the game. They were 3-of-10 from the line in the second half.
“Hopefully before long we can see we are capable of playing with anyone in district. Hopefully, that’s a lesson we can take on and finish out the rest of district strong,” Alliniece said.
