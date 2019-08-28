Van Vleck trustees approve district improvement plan
The 2019-2020 school year began on Aug. 19 for the Van Vleck Independent School District and with that came the first school board meeting of the upcoming year.
Trustees discussed upcoming plans for the new school year.
A couple of items that were in this section include the discussion of the 2019-2020 District Improvement Plan and the assigning of Assistant Superintendent Christie Dement as District Coordinator of School Improvement 2019-2020.
The 2019-2020 District Improvement Plan is something that every school district is required to have according to Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien.
O’Brien said this plan acts as a very broad guideline on the areas in the school district that the administration believes needs improvement. This could include reading and math scores, spending, or campus security.
When asked about this plan, O’Brien described it as a living document that could change throughout the school year whenever either a new need arises, or if a goal gets accomplished. The 2019-2020 District Improvement Plan was approved.
Van Vleck ISD Assistant Superintendent Christie Dement was designated as the District Coordinator of School Improvement for the 2019-2020 school year.
O’Brien said the purpose of the DCSI is to check on any areas throughout the district that might need any improvement.
“If any campus were to have low test scores, for example, the DCSI can make sure the principles have all the tools and instructions they need to improve those scores,” O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.