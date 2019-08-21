Performing Arts Academy to open in Bay City
Bay City will be seeing a new business in town, a Performing Arts Academy.
This new studio, Bay City Academy of Performing Arts, is co-owned by Ray Garcia, Jade Crouch, and Daran Norris.
These three are also the instructors for the academy classes.
Bay City Academy of Performing Arts will feature all types of dance including ballet, jazz, tap, and hip-hop.
Tumbling, adult dance fitness, piano, and voice lessons will be offered as well as a musical theatre performance class.
Later, acting and improve classes will be added. The acceptable age range of students begins at four years old and up.
These sessions will start on Sept. 9 and will run until May 29.
There are plans to offer adult classes and special workshops throughout the summer of 2020.
The business will be located at 1713 7th Street.
“I’ve always dreamt of coming back to Bay City and opening a school for the arts,” said co-owner Ray Garcia. “Bay City is very special to me. Not only because I was born and raised here but because so many people here helped me achieve all the things I’ve done.”
Garcia believes the academy will enrich the town.
“It’s a proven fact that the arts help kids in so many ways. Not only building confidence but learning to work with others and gaining discipline,” said Garcia.
Garcia, a Bay City High School Alumni of 1981, participated in band, drama, and choir.
He began with The Young Americans, a musical theatre summer program, and from there went on to dance and sing at Disneyland, dance on television in Italy, tour with Debbie Gibson, star in the musical Rent on Broadway, and a few television shows.
Recently, Garcia has been working with high school students in Carson, Ca. in choreography. He has also worked with Magda Mirelez, Bay City High Schools Drama Teacher, on their performance of West Side Story.
“I loved growing up here in Bay City and I still have so many friends that I love to see,” Garcia said.
Bay City Academy of Performing Arts will be holding an in-person registration at their studio on Aug. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.
Garcia and Jade Crouch will be performing a few short routines for people to see what they will be teaching.
“It’s going to be fun and a chance to see what we’ve done with our studio,” Garcia said.
