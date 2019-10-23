Osborne appeals to residents to join in fight against crime
Responding to the increased number of residents wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Frank Osborne announced last week that Matagorda County residents are being invited to become Associate Members of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.
Membership invitations will go out in the mail over the next several weeks. Contributions are tax-deductible and unlike other organizations in the state, the membership program does not solicit membership by telephone.
“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” Osborne said. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”
Associate Member funding allows the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas to provide critical training, technical resources, and legislative support on key criminal justice issues to law enforcement officers across the state.
In addition, dues will be used to support crime prevention and awareness programs, promote public safety, fight drug abuse, provide additional training for sheriffs and their deputies, and provide scholarships for children of law enforcement officers.
“The Associate Membership Drive helps provide the funding which is vital to our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play,” Osborne said.
The Associate Membership Program was created to provide residents with an opportunity to lend their support to more effective law enforcement and to better help local Sheriffs protect the lives and property of residents.
The program is committed to its “No Telemarketing” policy and only sends invitations to citizens to become members by mail.
“As the need for building stronger public-private law enforcement partnerships in this country continues to escalate, programs such as this continue to grow in importance,” Osborne said. “I encourage every citizen receiving a membership appeal to consider joining forces with us by becoming an Associate Member. It is a valuable investment in our future.”
Residents not receiving a membership appeal or desiring more information can contact the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas at 1601 S. Interstate 35, Austin, Texas 78741 or by going online to www.txshcriffs.org
Founded in 1874, the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit professional and educational organization dedicated to the preservation of peace and the protection of the lives and property of the residents of Texas. Steve M. Westbrook serves as the Executive Director. Headquarters are located in Austin.
