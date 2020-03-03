Tidehaven ISD OKs abatement for Sunchase

The Tidehaven ISD Board of Trustees accepted an application request for a tax abatement from a company looking to build a solar power farm partially in the district.
Sunchase Power made a presentation to the board Monday night during its regular meeting about the project, which would cover around 3,600 acres. Portions of the property where the project is proposed to be built sit in both Tidehaven ISD and El Campo ISD along the Matagorda and Wharton County lines.
The application for the abatement has to be reviewed by the district and then sent to the Texas State Comptroller’s office for review also. If the comptroller approves of the application, it would come back to the Tidehaven board for final approval in several months.
Will Ferguson, vice president with Sunchase Power, addressed the board about the project.
Ferguson said the company has developed solar projects in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
“You have a great landscape for solar,” Ferguson said. “It’s flat. It’s mostly out of the flood plain, which is what we are looking for. And its proximity to a transmission station, which is something we look for. We are always looking for areas close to existing transmission facilities.”
The 300-megawatt project would hopefully go into operation at the end of 2022 with construction starting 2021, if the Chapter 313 abatement application is approved. The agreement, if approved, would go into effect in 2023 and would apply only to the Maintenance and Operation portion of the taxes. Sunchase would pay the full value on the Interest and Sinking portion of the taxes, Ferguson said.
If the agreement is approved, it would allow the district to keep more of its own money instead of sending it to the state for recapture. The district currently sends around $3 million to the state as part of its Robin Hood funding program.
Shelly Leung, an attorney with Powell, Youngblood and Taylor, talked to the board about the application for abatement. The project would employ 250 construction workers and would retain two full-time employees once it is operational.
The abatement would be for period of 10 years. The company would also have to keep a viable presence in the area five years after the abatement is over, Leung said.
Leung said the district would get supplemental payments from the company in exchange for the abatement agreement and would not be subject for recapture by the state. Leung said the district would get a supplemental payment $95,650 per year for 15 years as part of the agreement.
In other business, Tidehaven ISD looks like it will stay with the Matagorda County Special Education Cooperative after school administrations and officials with the cooperative met recently.
Cooperative supervisor Stacie Presley told the Tidehaven ISD board that the meeting went well.
“We had the opportunity to get with the administrators to get their feedback,” Presley said. “At that time, I was able to hear their compliments and their concerns and anything that they brought to light isn’t anything we can’t fix.”
One of the concerns that Tidehaven official talked about at their last meeting was having all of the cooperative staff housed in Van Vleck ISD, which serves as the fiscal agent for the cooperative.
Presley said having certain clinicians stationed in Tidehaven ISD would be no problem. They would have sit down with Tidehaven ISD officials how often they would need certain staff during the week.
“The feedback we received from Dr. Seigrist and the administrators was positive. They had a very good meeting from what I understand,” board president Stephen Crow said. “They answered the questions and concerns I had with the program.”
Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist said about the meeting that administrators were able to talk about what was good and bad about the program and that Presley was able to make adjustments to what was offered the district after that meeting.
“Mrs. Presley was able to absorb all of that, reach out and make the appropriate responses,” Seigrist said. “She pretty much owned everything the administrators had to say. Overall, I think the administrators thought it was a very positive meeting and Mrs. Presley was listening to them. As my administrators were talking to her, she was making adjustments.”
One of the things to come out of the meeting was the cooperative agreed to have a diagnostician housed full-time in Tidehaven ISD, Seigrist said. The diagnostician will be housed in an office at Tidehaven High School. Seigrist also said that a speech therapist will also be in Tidehaven ISD all the time as well.
Seigrist will have to bring back a memorandum of understanding for the board to approve at a future meeting to officially remain with the cooperative. The memorandum will be reviewed by the district’s lawyers before it is presented to the board for final approval.
