Bay City PD announces new promotion of Cantu to Corporal

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Bay City Police Department held a ceremony to promote Officer Mikayla Cantu to the position of Corporal.
The ceremony was held in the Bay City Municipal Court chambers with Police Chief Robert Lister officiating. Several members of the police department as well as family and friends were present to congratulate Corporal Cantu.
Cantu was raised in Bay City. She graduated from Bay City High School. After high school, she went on to attend Wharton County Junior College for general studies. In 2013 she took the leap and joined the Wharton County Police Academy and graduated that same year.
Cantu began her law enforcement career with Wharton Police Department right after graduating the academy. After two years, Cantu made the switch and joined Bay City Police Department. She currently serves as a field training officer on patrol and is working towards becoming a mental health officer and hopes to one day be part of the hostage negotiations team.
Cantu enjoys spending time with friends and family, going to sporting events, concerts, and museums.
She looks forward to continuing to serve the Bay City community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.