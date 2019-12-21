Matagorda County Wreaths Across America teaches value of freedom

Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that served, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom during Wreaths Across America Day.
This year’s event held on Saturday, December 14 gathered thousands of families and loved ones to cemeteries across the nation, including those in Matagorda County.
A noon service led by the members of the Philip H. Parker VFW Post 2438 joined the hundreds of Americans over the weekend to quietly pay their respects to those who served and lost their lives in the country’s wars.
The ceremony included a symbolic remembrance wreath placed at the flagpole in memory of each branch of military service, including a remembrance wreath in honor of the 93,129 United States servicemen from all branches whose last known status was either ‘Prisoner of War’ or ‘Missing in Action,’ individuals who have never returned to their families and homes.
In honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, volunteers placed wreaths on 1,160 gravesites after a short presentation, gun detail and bugler sounding ‘Taps’ honoring the fallen led by VFW member Ken Thames.
“We are all proud to be Americans living in a free society, made up of many people, from many walks of life,” said Thames.
“The freedoms we enjoy today, have not come without a price.
“Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout this Nation, are men and women who gave their lives, so that we can live in freedom, and without fear. “We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We can travel from one end of this great Nation to the other, and not have to ask permission to go.
“We are free to vote for whomever we feel should be in government office, with no explanation needed. We have the right to succeed, and we have the right to fail, at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.”
“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of Freedom, Justice and Equality.”
“Our Nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world.”
“We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”
“Quoting our 40th United States President, Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
“We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream.”
“It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States, where men were free.”
“Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America, as we Remember the Fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom,” said Thames.
Nearly 1.8 million veterans’ wreaths placed at 1,640 participating locations.
Nationwide more than two million volunteers with 61,000 volunteers participating at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2018 the mission was expanded overseas with the placement of 9,387 veterans’ wreaths at Normandy-American Cemetery in France.
Wreaths Across America is a national organization that each year marks their mission of remember, honor and teach and is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries across America.
Since 1992 Wreaths Across America has been able to fulfill its mission by touching the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships.
These groups help ensure that the group reaches its goal of placing a wreath on each hero’s grave.
The event concluded with a Benediction by VFW Auxiliary Chaplain Joy Murphree, a gun detail firing the standard 3 volleys and Bugler Ed Miller closing the ceremony with “Taps” before final dismissal.
