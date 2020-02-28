AVID students in BCISD outperform peers nationally in completion of AP exams

New data released for the 2018-2019 school year reﬂects Bay City Independent School District's focus on college readiness for all students.
Bay City ISD has released new data for its class of 2019 seniors enrolled in the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program—a nationally recognized program that prepares students to successfully pursue college and career opportunities after high school.
Last year, 78% of Bay City ISD high school seniors participating in AVID sat for at least one Advanced Placement exam, compared to the national rate of 39% [1]
Studies have shown that participation in AP coursework and exams have a positive impact on a student’s GPA, college acceptance and retention, and eligibility to receive scholarships.
“We congratulate Bay City Independent School District and their students for their outstanding achievement. Bay City Independent School District shares our deep commitment to preparing students for a successful future, by building high expectations among teachers and students, and fostering the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in postsecondary education,” said Dr. Sandy Husk, CEO of AVID and former school superintendent. “We are proud to watch Bay City Independent School District's students achieve their college and career goals.”
Bay City ISD joins the over 7,000 K-12 schools and districts across 47 states that impact over two million students, 66 percent of which are low-income or ﬁrst-generation college students. To learn more: www.AVID.org.
