Matagorda ISD to honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness
In 2012 it was proclaimed that September would be known as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The purpose of this month is to spread awareness about pediatric cancers that more than 300,000 children around the world are diagnosed with every year.
In honor of this month, Matagorda ISD will be holding a blood drive in honor of their student, Malarie Flores, who is celebrating one year of being cancer free. The blood drive will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Matagorda.
Malarie Flores was diagnosed with intermediate-risk neuroblastoma over a year ago. After months of treatments and going through different tests she will be able to celebrate one year of being cancer free in October.
According to her mother, Shannon Flores, Malarie now enjoys spending her days “playing with her toys” and staying busy with her little brother.
Malarie also started kindergarten this year and gets to enjoy going to school and enjoying her life just like any other child her age. When asked where they idea for the blood drive came from Flores said, “It was Ms. (Susan) Phillips idea, she told me about it and I thought it was awesome.”
Susan Phillips is the superintendent and principal of Matagorda ISD.
Phillips said that the, “Student Health Advisory Committee, which consists of students, parents, community partners and local businesses”, thought of this blood drive
The committee and Phillips both agreed that hosting this blood drive “would be an excellent way to show community support and help educate the public on the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.”
All of the donations made in honor of Malarie will go on and help those in the Texas Gulf Coast Region.
