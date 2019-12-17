During the Christmas season, thinking of the needs of others comes to the minds of many.
Volunteers with the Harvest House Food Pantry of Bay City serve those in need on a weekly basis.
On Thursday, with the help from the resources provided by the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent in Victoria, they were able to help them on a much larger scale.
Using the old Bay City Intermediate School building, located in the 2400 block of 16th Street, as a distribution point, Harvest House was able to help a lot of people.
“We will dispense today approximately around 25,000 pounds of food to over 300 different families,” Willie Rollins, director of the Harvest House Food Pantry, said.
This was the first time Harvest House has used the old intermediate school as a distribution point and it will be the point of distribution for their partnership with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent once a month from now on. Rollins said the distribution will take place every second Thursday of each month.
Cars were lined up down several blocks waiting for the for the food to be distributed.
Registration for families to get the food was held on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 for this particular distribution of food through the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Rollins said.
“Based on the number of people we register and what we would anticipate will register today is how they determine how much food to bring,” he said. “It will probably grow once the word gets out.”
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent approached Harvest House about partnering for this distribution after it could no longer use the facility they were using in Palacios. Harvest House already had a relationship with the food bank because some of the food they regularly distribute comes from them.
“When they asked us if we would be interested, we jumped at the opportunity to provide that service to citizens of Bay City,” Rollins said.
After Harvest House agreed to partner with the food bank, a place was needed to do the distribution. So, Rollins approached Bay City ISD and asked to use the old intermediate school.
“Mr. Rollins contacted us and asked if we would participate and share our resources, as in our building, and we were more than happy and glad to do this and support a program like this,” Bay City ISD Superintendent Marshall Scott said.
Scott, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald and Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson were on hand to help the volunteers for a short time. McDonald also jumped in to attend to one volunteer who was injured when a load of bread fell on him. McDonald talked to the man to assess how injured he was until an ambulance arrived on the scene.
President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Robin Cadle, said she was happy to find a new partner help distribute food in Matagorda County.
“Harvest House is one of our member agencies. We have member agencies throughout our 11 counties. The member agencies are the people that are the food pantries and churches and groups that are out there on the front line like these and bring the volunteers out,” Cadle said. “We are a distribution warehouse, providing food to these agencies. They are key in everything that we do. We can’t do what we do without them.”
Harvest House has been distributing food to the less fortunate in the area for 26 years. Rollins said they dispense a bag of groceries to around 300 families every Wednesday, except for the final Wednesday of each month.
Rollins has hopes to build a new food pantry facility in Bay City in the near future.
“The Nichols Street Church of Christ has donated us just under an acre of land. We are in the process of identifying funds to build a new pantry,” Rollins said. “The one we have now is about 1,200 square feet. We are looking to build a 3,600 square foot facility. We also plan to have a kitchen and dining area for our congregate setting for seniors so that they can come in on a daily basis and have fellowship and play table games. That’s the vision for the new food pantry going forward.”
