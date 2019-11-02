Council to receive update on city manager post
Bay City Council members are expected to discuss the city’s search for a permanent city manager after receiving an update status report on the search process during the Tuesday, Nov. 5 council meeting.
Bay City Council approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to find a permanent city manger for the city back in September.
Interim City Manager Richard Morton Jr. has served the city since. Morton accepted the position with the city on a contract basis last month and is not a full-time employee of the city of Bay City.
Morton will be considered for the full time post as well and is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University.
Council is also expected to approve Mayor Bill Nelson’s next appoint to the city of Bay City Housing Authority Board.
Council approved the appointments of Rosalyn White and Kaci Waller as commissioners to the Bay City Housing Authority during the regular meeting of council Sept. 26.
Council approved the appointments unanimously.
Earlier this month, council accepted the appointment of Thomas Battle as resident commissioner for the Bay City Housing Authority. All three were sworn into office during Thursday’s council meeting.
In a Sept. 12 meeting, council declined the reappointment of Danyal Manning to the Bay City Housing Authority.
Manning’s reappointment to the BCHA was being sought after her term had finished in September.
“We would like to thank Danyal Manning for her service as provided as a commissioner on the housing authority board,” Nelson said at the meeting. “We have a new administration here and we would like to go in a new direction. We appreciate everything she has done but we are not going to re-certify her at this time.”
Council also took no action on the reappointments of Ronnie Reeves and Vidala Rodas-Leal to the board as commissioners at this time. Reeves’ term is not up until October and Rodas-Leal in March of 2019.
Council is also expected to approve the work order agreement between the city of Bay City and Civil PEs Professional Engineering Firm for Design and Bid Services for T-Hangers row A and E at the Bay City Regional Airport.
Council will host a public hearing to receive public comment on the city’s water conservation plan and drought contingency plan. Council is expected to take action on this plan as well.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda will be an item to approve changes to downtown Bay City parking and receive an update on plans to reorganize parking in the downtown area. During last month’s meeting, council members announced wanting a change from the angled parking to parallel parking on Avenue F from the Whataburger location south to the corner of 5th Street and Avenue F.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.