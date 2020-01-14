The Bay City Ladycats opened District 24-4A play with a 70-33 loss to La Marque last Friday night.
A’mayah Payton led the Ladycats with 11 points.
Freshman Iyanna Williams added eight points and six rebounds.
Juniors Ja’brion Thrift and Amari White picked up six points apiece.
Van Vleck Boys 87, East Bernard 46
The Van Vleck Leopards stayed unbeaten in District 24-3A play with am 87-46 victory over East Bernard Friday night.
Christian Ellis was the top scorer for the Leopards with 29 points. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.
Cameron Franklin added 25 points and two blocked shots. Jalen Williams recorded a triple double as he picked up 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and picked up 10 steals.
“This was probably our most complete game of the season,” Van Vleck Coach Jhoilinn Cole said. “We still have some of our toughest games ahead of us.”
The Leopards are now 3-0 in District 24-3A and will travel to Hitchcock Friday in a battle for first place in the district standings.
Monday night, the Leopards lost an non-district game to La Marque 96-56. Franklin scored 21 points.
Palacios Girls 60, Danbury 43
Buoyed by a strong second half, the Palacios Sharkettes improved their record to 4-1 in District 24-3A play with a victory over Danbury last Friday.
The Sharkettes outscored Danbury 26-15 in the second half to coast to victory.
“We got off to a slow start and didn’t defend or finish very well,” Palacios Coach Aaron Wollam said. “The second half, we made some layups and defended much better. It was a good win at a tough place.”
Cyra Polk finished with 20 points and picked up four steals. Avery Kubecka had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jordan Peeples added nine points, six rebounds and four steals.
Aleena Acosta (eight points, seven rebounds, eight steals), Cara Polk (five points, three steals), Olivia Filip (two points, six rebounds) and De’ja Jones (two points, four rebounds) also contributed to the Palacios victory.
East Bernard 38, Van Vleck Girls 27
The Van Vleck Lady Leopards couldn’t find a way to rally as they fell to East Bernard in a District 24-3A game Friday.
“We battled all the way to the end of the game with East Bernard, but didn’t pull it off,” Van Vleck Coach Terrence Alliniece said. “We missed opportunities at the free throw line and layups that kept us away from winning. However, our defense kept us close the entire game, so that’s a plus.”
The Lady Leopards were within six points until the fourth quarter when East Bernard went on a 15-10 run in the final period for the victory. Trinity Fields had nine points for Van Vleck. Jatoya Cubit had eight points while Alexus Abbott had six. Katelyn Brown and Chynelle Blackmon had two points each.
Hitchcock 90, Tidehaven Boys 31
First-place Hitchcock proved to be a little hard to handle for the Tidehaven Tigers as they fell to 0-3 in District 24-3A with the loss last Friday night.
“Hitchcock is a very talented team with plenty of speed,” Tidehaven Coach Josh Faglie said. “We learned a great deal from this game, and hopefully we can improve on what we need to in order to get into the playoffs.”
Austin Smith led the Tigers with 12 points. Kylan Sardinea added seven points while Mason Perales had six points.
