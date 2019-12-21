Cook announces candidacy Pct. 1 Commissioner

Edward “Bubba” Cook has announced his candidacy for Matagorda County Precinct 1 Commissioner.
Cook was born in Bay City and has lived in Matagorda County Precinct 1 his entire life.
Cook grew up working with heavy equipment as his family was involved in the agribusi-ness sector for several generations and as a certified electrician he has the experience neces-sary to address infrastructure needs in precinct operations.
And as a longtime business owner, Cook has the budgeting experience it takes to conduct county business in a safe and fiscally efficient manner and he appreciates the concerns of the taxpayers.
Cook’s campaign platform includes an open door policy and to be responsive to the needs of the taxpayers in a timely manner, develop a collaborative relationship within the commu-nity, establish goals for the Precinct 1 Commissioners office while cultivating a shared vi-sion through accountability and transparency, supporting safer neighborhoods by empow-ering our first responders, and to partner regionally where necessary and ensure improved mobility for Precinct 1.
Cook believes in strong conservative leadership and that it is imperative in this day and age that we provide every available resource to ensure that those first responders who we de-pend on to protect us, know that they can depend on us to do likewise.
Cook is a Christian and a family man. He is married to Becky Barrett Cook, has a son Co-dy(Ashley) & daughter Casey(Wayne) and four amazing grandchildren Kailyn(8), Case(6), Barrett(5), and Camden(5).
He is an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Cook is a supporter of The Children’s Store and Backpacks for Hope as well as several other local organizations.
“I am truly blessed to have been born in Matagorda County and to have raised a family here. These are changing times. Times that require someone with experience and the com-mitment to be first and foremost readily available and responsive to you the taxpayer. And know that the decisions I make on the dais effect my family as well. Thank you for your vote and support. God Bless you,” Cook said.
“Estoy realmente bendecido de haber de Matagorda y haber criado una familia aqui. Estos son tiempos cambiantes. Tiempos que requieren que alguien con experiencia y el com-promiso sea ante todo facilmente disponible y receptive para usted como contribuyente. Y sepa que las decisiones que tomo enel estardo tambien afectan a mi familia. Gracias por to voto y apoyo. Dios te bendiga!!!”
