On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Economic Action Committee and City of Bay City Parks and Recreation will host a Valentine’s Day Dance at the Bay City Service Center. This dance is for senior citizens aged 60 and over and has free entry. It will begin at 5 p.m. and consist of entertainment provided by DJ “H”, photography by God’s Creations Photography, door prizes, raffles and food, all of which will last until 7 p.m.
According to Senior Services Director Felicia Parks, there are plans to make this dance a permanent part of Valentine’s Day festivities for years to come.
“This will be an annual event, even though this will be the first time it is held,” Parks explains.
With a night of dancing, prizes, and photos to last forever, this event is sure to bring together the senior citizens of the community, and that is exactly what this dance is for.
“The purpose of the event is to bring more activities to this area for our senior citizens and to treat them to an evening of food, fun, and fellowship,” said Parks.
There will be finger foods, desserts and punch served all evening long and there is no pressure for guests to wear their “Sunday Best.”
“They can come dressed casual,” Parks says.
For more information on the upcoming event, call 979-245-6901.
