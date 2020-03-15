Matagorda County EOC continues to monitor COVID-19 case in county

Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center continues to monitor the situation with the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Matagorda County.
Texas Department of State Health Services has started an investigation into the patients’ past. At this time, “this case is still under investigation by state epidemiologists, but we are authorized to share that the patient self-reported no international travel, and no travel outside of the State of Texas.”
“We must honor the patients’ rights and privacy said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County Public Information Officer.
The Hospital District is working closely with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) 24-7 to assist us, as we protect Matagorda County residents.
The number one goal of the Emergency Operation Center is the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda County.
Our elected officials are in constant communications with the State and Matagorda County Hospital District.
County Judge Nate McDonald working as the Chief Emergency Manager ask the citizens to pay attention to the published guidelines from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), which are everyday actions to stop the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19:
• Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
• If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
It is also suggested that we practice "social distancing," which means staying away from other people, avoiding crowds and minimizing physical contact so that you do not spread illness. This means currently avoiding mass gatherings, skipping the usual handshake, and remaining six feet away from others.
The message from Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson is “follow the recommendations of the CDC, focus on facts, not fear and preparation, not panic. Avoid exposure and stay calm. HEB has assured us they will be getting continual shipments of supplies”.
As we deal with this stressful time, it is important to check on the elderly and those that might not be following social media. Avoid close contact but a phone call will help us get through this situation.
Visit the CDC and DSHS websites to prepare your home and help prevent the spread of COVID-19
Continue to monitor the Matagorda County Hospital District web site.
The Hospital District and the MC Emergency Operations Center will provide you with the latest information.
Matagorda County EOC continues to monitor COVID-19 case in county
