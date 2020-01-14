A Matagorda County jury convicted a Markham man for hunting a 23-point white-tailed deer on a north county ranch without the owner’s consent Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The jury found Neil Anton Jurek, 40, of Markham, guilty and sentenced him to the maximum sentence of two years and a $10,000 fine.
According to reports, two men were arrested and charged in October of 2017 in connection with the hunting of the white-tailed buck.
Neil Jurek was arrested for the charge of White tailed deer: Hunt or catch without landowner’ consent, a state jail felony. Louie Jurek Jr., 70, was charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife officer that worked the case, the deer was treated like a pet on the private property.
The pair were caught by authorities after they killed the deer and were skinning it at Jurek’s Meat Market in Markham.
