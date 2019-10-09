Busy weekend in area with family events
This upcoming weekend is going to be a busy one for Matagorda County.
There will be three different events going on all over the county on Saturday, Oct. 12, and if planned out right, someone could be a part of them all.
Starting the day at the Caney Creek RV Park in Sargent at 8:30 a.m. is the registration for the 2019 Kayak Fun Run put on by the Friends of the Sargent Library. The purpose of this fundraising event is to raise money for the Sargent Branch Library.
After registration there is a safety meeting at 9:15 a.m. with the race starting at 9:30 a.m.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hookers Waterfront Bar and Grill will be selling “specially priced lunches and cold beverages. Starting at 12:30 p.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. will be a silent auction, bucket raffle, live auction, kayak drawing and a raffle drawing all also held at the restaurant. Those wishing to register for the kayaker race or pick up raffle tickets can still do so by stopping by the Sargent Library. There is a $25 registration fee to enter the race.
Once someone finishes with the kayaker fun run, they could head on down to Matagorda Day that will be happening in Matagorda from 10 am – 5 pm. This event will include a parade, vendor booths, a live band, children’s activities, a fajita and margarita contest and more. Vendors for the day so far will be selling items that range from fishing rods to baked goods.
There are also multiple non-profit booths signed up, including a soda booth that is going to be ran by the Matagorda School students. Also happening in Matagorda at this time will be a blood drive in honor of Matagorda ISD student Malarie Flores, who is celebrating one year of being cancer free this month. This blood drive will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
To end the day, someone could stop by the Matagorda County Fairgrounds and be a part of the first ever “County Stampede,” hosted by the Matagorda County Fair & Livestock Association. The arena doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m.
This event will include 12 PRCA Bronc Riders, 12 PRCA Bull Riders, Junior Steer Saddling, Mutton Bustin’, Bull Fighting, and a specialty act performed by Rider Kiesnera. The top three Bull Riders and Bronc Riders will compete for a prize pot of $10,000 each.
The proceeds from the event will go towards MCFLA’s Youth Scholarship Fund. Following the County Stampede will be a rodeo dance next door at the KC Hall with the band Shotgun Road playing. Tickets for the dance will be $10 with proceeds going towards the KC Hall Improvement Fund. General admission tickets for the County Stampede are on sale now.
Adult General Admission tickets start at $20 and Child General Admission tickets are $10. On the day of the event the ticket prices will increase to $25 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased at Bay City Feed, Wild Bill’s Western Wear, Prosperity Bank and The Fair Office. VIP tickets are also available but only with the purchase of a sponsorship package.
