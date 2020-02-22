On Wednesday, March 4, the Bay City I.S.D. Police Department will be presenting the program “Bullying Stops Here.”
This program will take place at the Bay City High School Cafeteria and will last from 6 to 7 p.m. The school’s police department regularly presents this program to elementary students throughout the school year, but this is the first time the event will be presented to both parents and students at the same time.
According to Chief of Police, L.C. Cunningham, Jr., the purpose of this program is to “educate and bring an awareness to parents and students about the seriousness of bullying.”
The presenters for the program will be the school’s police officers who all have experience in the subject of bullying. These officers will be presenting a PowerPoint presentation on the history, definition, damage, and self-assessments as well as preventive measures.
“We hope the outcome of the program will give students and parents a better recognition of the seriousness and dangers of bullying in our schools and to create a safer environment of understanding and respect, Cunningham said.
