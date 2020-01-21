BCISD’s Cherry nominated for CKH award

Cherry Elementary is a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School nominee for 2019-2020. Cherry won the honor in 2018-19 and 2017-18.
Through the National Showcase Schools™ awards, the Flippen Group recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the socio-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts® is an immersive, participatory experience where teachers, staff, and administrators learn and practice skills they use and model in their classrooms, schools, and districts.
The Flippen Group is a national professional development provider operating on principles that research clearly demonstrates – that students are most likely to succeed when they are emotionally safe and able to reconnect with their natural curiosity.
Cherry was selected as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School® Nominee after being evaluated on survey and performance data from administrators, teachers, staff and students. 261 of U.S. school campuses have been selected as 2019-2020 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School® Nominees.
Merideth Dodd is principal of Cherry Elementary.
For more information about the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools® award, contact Tanya Peterson with the Flippen Group, 1-800-316-4311, info@flippengroup.com, www.flippengroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.